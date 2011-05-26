Liz Heitmann Joins US Bank as Senior Mortgage Loan Officer

She brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate finance

US Bank, based in Minneapolis and rated the strongest bank in the United States, opened its first branch in Santa Barbara in January and recently hired Liz Heitmann as a senior mortgage loan officer.

Heitmann has worked in real estate finance since 1985. With extensive training in processing and underwriting, she is particularly well qualified to handle even the most complex loan scenarios.

Heitmann’s background includes not only residential lending, but also land, construction, multifamily and commercial loans.

She said she is excited about US Bank’s commitment to excellence in service and loan products for her clients. She is able to offer not only competitive conforming loan products and equity lines, but also jumbo and portfolio loans as well as lot loans and single-close construction to permanent loans.

Heitmann received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB in 1984 and is actively involved in the Santa Barbara community. She has two children attending San Marcos High School.

Her affiliations and volunteer activities include the following: founder and current member of Leading Lenders; affiliate member and volunteer with the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors; Women’s Board member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; member of the Coastal Housing Partnership; associate member of the American Society of Women Accountants; past member and chair of the DVERT Committee of the Junior League of Santa Barbara; and volunteer with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

