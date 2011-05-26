Montecito Fire District to Honor MarBorg Industries for Support of Hazard Reduction Programs

The company has donated more than $80,000 worth of free roll-off containers

The Montecito Fire Protection District will honor MarBorg Industries on Friday for its contribution in supporting Fire Hazard Reduction programs in Montecito.

MarBorg Industries and the district have been partners in Defensible Space/Survivable Space Fuel Reduction Programs during the past several years.

Neighborhood-driven fuel reduction projects have been accomplished with a focus on improving access roads and reducing the amount of flammable vegetation around structures.

MarBorg has donated more than $80,000 worth of free roll-off containers in support of removing flammable vegetation.

David Borgatello will be presented with a plaque and letter of appreciation from the Montecito Fire Protection District at 9 a.m. Friday at the district’s headquarters, 595 San Ysidro Road.

— Curtis Vincent for the Montecito Fire Protection District.