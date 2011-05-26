County’s High-Fire Season to Take Effect June 6

At that time, all burn permits issued for hazard reduction will be suspended

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department in conjunction with all other local fire jurisdictions will declare the beginning of the 2011 high-fire season period for all areas of Santa Barbara County at 8 a.m. June 6.

Under the declaration, all burn permits issued for hazard reduction will be suspended. In addition, SBCFD will increase the number of resources (engines, dozers, crews, helicopters, etc.) responding to reported vegetation fires during the high-fire season.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds those who live, work and play in Santa Barbara County to be extra vigilant about fire safety this fire season. Remember to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, review and be familiar with your “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan, and be extra cautious and aware when travelling or staying in the wildland areas of the county.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.