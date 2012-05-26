Chocolate Lab Missing in Downtown Santa Barbara

[Noozhawk’s note: Chip was found safe May 28 in an industrial yard on East Yanonali Street, and returned to his owners.]
Please help find Chip, a 5-year-old chocolate Labrador Retriever, approximately 85 pounds with a husky build and is still “intact.” He has a red collar and was last seen on the morning of May 25 at De la Guerra and Santa Barbara streets in downtown Santa Barbara. He responds to “Chip” or to “Biscuit” (may think there is a treat).
If found, please contact Chad Monroe at 805.729.4431. Chip’s collar has his owners’ phone number on it, 805.882.2221.