Warming Trend to Give Holiday Weekend a Summery Feel

Sunshine and a warming trend will make the Memorial Day holiday a pleasant one on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

The National Weather Service said Sunday’s temperatures will be near 70 degrees with clear skies and east wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest.

Daytime temperatures will be in the low 70s beginning Monday, Memorial Day, and continuing through midweek.

Overnight lows should be in the mid-50s this week, the weather service said.

