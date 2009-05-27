Supporters of Same-Sex Unions Take a Stand After Court Upholds Prop. 8

The California Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday to maintain the ban on gay marriage evokes disappointment — but also a glimmer of hope

The California Supreme Court decided Tuesday to uphold Proposition 8’s ban on same-sex marriage, and later, members of the local LGBT community and its supporters gathered at the Santa Barbara Courthouse for a rally and protest.

“I was so hopeful that the influence of Connecticut, Iowa. Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York’s legislatures would have some effect on ours,” David Selberg, executive director of the Pacific Pride Foundation told Noozhawk earlier in the day.

The event, sponsored by Pacific Pride’s Strategic Alliance for Marriage Equality, had several speakers to encourage the LGBT community. Dignitaries such as former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson and Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams were on hand to lend support, as were Unitarian Universalist ministers and local LGBT youths.

“This is the moment when the young people in this state need to rise up and tell us old folks that there will be no discrimination on the basis of gender in our society,” Jackson said.

The general mood of the rally was somber, sometimes angry — but also hopeful. Several speakers said they expected the courts to overturn Proposition 8, a ballot initiative banning same-sex marriage by amending the California Constitution to define marriage in the state as a union only between a man and a woman. The initiative passed by a simple majority of 52 percent in the Nov. 4, 2008, general election.

The passing of Prop. 8 generated several lawsuits from the LGBT community as well as local governments, who argued that an amendment to the California Constitution that would take rights away from a minority population should be subject to a more rigorous vote, such as a two-thirds legislative majority.

On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court ruled 6-1 to uphold the proposition. The lone dissenting justice was Justice Carlos Moreno.

Other speakers voiced hope that the state would come around to recognizing that marriage between gay partners is as valid as marriage between straight couples.

“May our government, with time, see that all of you standing here today, and the people who stand with you today, are holy beings and your unions are holy,” Rabbinic student Elihu Gevirtz said.

Sue and Cathie Sadler-Pare were among the lucky ones. The lesbian pair got married in the months leading to the passing of Prop. 8, when same-sex marriage was not illegal. As one of about 18,000 same-sex couples in California who have full rights of marriage — the Supreme Court also decided Tuesday that Prop. 8 was not retroactive — the notion is bittersweet.

“It sucks, basically, because it kind of isolates us,” Sue Sadler-Pare said. She had been with her wife for 19 years before marrying her last year.

While happy to be legally and socially recognized as a married couple, they said they also find themselves with the responsibility to lead the fight for other same-sex couples who can’t enjoy the benefits of being a spouse.

The event was not without hopeful news for the opponents of Prop. 8. Already, word is out that a lawsuit by two high-profile attorneys has been filed in federal court, seeking a preliminary injunction against the proposition.

The Associated Press reports that “Theodore B. Olson and David Boies have filed a U.S. District Court lawsuit on behalf of two gay men and two gay women, arguing that the California constitutional amendment eliminating the right of gay couples to marry violates the U.S. constitutional guarantee of equal protection and due process.” Boies and Olson were opponents in the Bush vs. Gore election challenge of 2000.

Meanwhile, opponents of Prop. 8 are looking for another shot at legalizing gay marriage.

”This is the first time that the constitution has been amended to take away rights.” Selberg said.

While he and his colleagues are eyeing the 2010 election to initiate another ballot measure to take down Prop. 8, there also is talk about a move to revise the process itself so that rights are not subject to a slim percentage of votes.

“That’s something we’re going to have to talk about,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez