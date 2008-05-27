Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 6:53 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

AMBER Alerts a Cell Phone Away

By Fran Clader | May 27, 2008 | 10:03 a.m.

California law enforcement and the cellular phone industry announced Tuesday the next step in the expansion of the state’s successful AMBER Alert system. In 2002, the AMBER Alert Network was created to aid law enforcement in the safe return of child abduction victims. Currently, the system includes messages that interrupt broadcast programs, roadside signs by major highways and streamlined notification of law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout.

Now, through a partnership with the wireless telephone industry, the California Highway Patrol has announced that cell phone users can “opt in” to receive AMBER notifications via text message on their cell phones. The service is free and available to nearly all cell phone users in California. The instructions also are available online in Spanish for the first time.

“California’s AMBER Alert Program is the role model for successful partnerships between government, law enforcement, the media and the general public,” said Dale Bonner, the business, transportation and housing agency secretary.

“This will add thousands of eyes to look for victims and suspects in AMBER Alert cases during those first critical hours of an abduction,” CHP Deputy Commissioner Skip Carter said.

Most wireless subscribers can enroll by sending the word “AMBER” followed by a space and their five-digit ZIP code in a text message to 26237. More than 30 wireless carriers, which serve 96 percent of all U.S. subscribers, offer the Wireless AMBER Alerts program. Cell phone users can also register online. 

“We believe this is a compelling way to raise awareness about a vitally important child safety tool,” said David Diggs, executive director of The Wireless Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed by members of the cellular telephone industry. “We hope everyone signs up for this free service and helps play a crucial role in the safe recovery of an abducted child.”

Since it was formed nearly six years ago, the AMBER Alert program in California is credited with the safe recovery of 148 children.

Fran Clader is a media relations coordinator for the California Highway Patrol.

