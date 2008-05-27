Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Commentary: Home Schooling Offers Positive Learning Environment

Home-school student sounds off on court case that may restrict education practice's process and require teacher credentials.

By Ashley Davidson | May 27, 2008 | 3:27 p.m.

[Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of commentaries written by home-school students about a recent state appellate court ruling that may affect the future of home schooling in California. The students, in grades sixth through eighth, have been working with Annette Bannister, who offers writing classes for home-schooled students at the Goleta Valley Community Center.]

image
Ashley Davidson

Home-schoolers shouldn’t have restrictions. We should have the right to choose our own education, because some people may not understand certain things presented in the public school. If they are taught at home, they have a better opportunity to learn more about the world around them, instead of learning about worldly situations.

Some students need to work at their own pace and not be rushed or overloaded with homework. Others need one-on-one time with their parents to ask questions that teachers in public schools won’t have time to listen to or answer. Even with the public school’s restrictions and limitations, many students are working below their grade level, while home-schoolers are flying through their books. The environment at home is better because when you are home-schooled, you’re only around your parents and siblings, therefore you’re granted a better opportunity to do your best, as opposed to being surrounded by a large group of kids who are distracting you and could become a deterrent to your success in school.

Parents shouldn’t necessarily have to take extra education classes since they were already taught in schools. They should know how to teach their own children. Even though the educational classes largely address teaching circumstances to adults, the classes would not exactly apply to home-school teachers, since they are not working with a large class size.

I would fight for the rights of those kids who have experienced difficulties in school. Although I have never attended public school, I think home schooling is more enjoyable because you are being taught by your parents, and there are fewer kids around you. I also think kids should have fun in school and not have to tolerate other students bossing them around and/or getting in senseless fights.

For my own rights, I want to have an excellent education, so that when I am older I will obtain an exceptional job and know the right words to use, how to articulate them, calculate correctly and stuff like that.

Unfortunately, I realize that there are some parents out there who just don’t care whether their kids are home-schooled, but they should care for their children. Some day, there could be unforeseen repercussions that no one knows about yet concerning public schools. Shouldn’t parents have the freedom to choose whatever they think is the safest environment and best education for their children without any restrictions concerning their choices? I think they should, don’t you?

Ashley Davidson is a sixth-grade home-school student. Read related commentaries by home-school stduents Mikaela Ryan, Homaira Zaman and Lainie Watson.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 