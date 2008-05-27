Commentary: Home Schooling Offers Positive Learning Environment

[Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of commentaries written by home-school students about a recent state appellate court ruling that may affect the future of home schooling in California. The students, in grades sixth through eighth, have been working with Annette Bannister, who offers writing classes for home-schooled students at the Goleta Valley Community Center.]

Home-schoolers shouldn’t have restrictions. We should have the right to choose our own education, because some people may not understand certain things presented in the public school. If they are taught at home, they have a better opportunity to learn more about the world around them, instead of learning about worldly situations.

Some students need to work at their own pace and not be rushed or overloaded with homework. Others need one-on-one time with their parents to ask questions that teachers in public schools won’t have time to listen to or answer. Even with the public school’s restrictions and limitations, many students are working below their grade level, while home-schoolers are flying through their books. The environment at home is better because when you are home-schooled, you’re only around your parents and siblings, therefore you’re granted a better opportunity to do your best, as opposed to being surrounded by a large group of kids who are distracting you and could become a deterrent to your success in school.

Parents shouldn’t necessarily have to take extra education classes since they were already taught in schools. They should know how to teach their own children. Even though the educational classes largely address teaching circumstances to adults, the classes would not exactly apply to home-school teachers, since they are not working with a large class size.

I would fight for the rights of those kids who have experienced difficulties in school. Although I have never attended public school, I think home schooling is more enjoyable because you are being taught by your parents, and there are fewer kids around you. I also think kids should have fun in school and not have to tolerate other students bossing them around and/or getting in senseless fights.

For my own rights, I want to have an excellent education, so that when I am older I will obtain an exceptional job and know the right words to use, how to articulate them, calculate correctly and stuff like that.

Unfortunately, I realize that there are some parents out there who just don’t care whether their kids are home-schooled, but they should care for their children. Some day, there could be unforeseen repercussions that no one knows about yet concerning public schools. Shouldn’t parents have the freedom to choose whatever they think is the safest environment and best education for their children without any restrictions concerning their choices? I think they should, don’t you?

Ashley Davidson is a sixth-grade home-school student.