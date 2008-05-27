Goleta Plans Its First State of the City Luncheon

The city of Goleta will hold its first State of the City luncheon on Thursday, and the community is invited.

Hosted by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Marborg Industries, the luncheon will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Goleta Holiday Inn, 5650 Calle Real.

Speakers will include Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett and department directors, who will discuss some of the 6-year-old city’s most pressing issues, such as planning, city finances and Goleta’s revenue neutrality agreement with Santa Barbara County.

For more information or to register, visit the Goleta Chamber’s Web site at www.goletavalley.com or call 805.967.2500.