Letter to the Editor: It Takes a Community to Build a Future

As superintendent of the Santa Barbara School District, the well-being of our community’s children and families is my top concern. I have committed my own time to serve on the Power of Partnership Initiative Vision Council because I want to help shape the future of children and families in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

What is the Power of Partnership Initiative? It’s a collaborative effort to create community-driven and expert-assisted master action plans designed to increase the well-being of children, families and seniors in the community. The Santa Barbara School District is proud to be one of the many local agencies participating in this initiative.

The big idea and innovation in this planning process is that each member of the community is invited to contribute. We want to hear the community’s thoughts, ideas and concerns regarding the future of children, families and seniors. Throughout May, Santa Barbara United Way and other agencies are holding community vision forums focused on the future of children and families. Three forums have been held, and the final forum will be Thursday in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library. Everyone is invited to attend. In October, the community will be asked to join us again for community vision forums focused on seniors and families.

This is the chance for everyone to participate in shaping our community’s future. No special experience is needed. Participants will be guided through the community vision forum to share thoughts that will help shape the master action plans.

Please visit www.partnershipsb.org to find out more and to fill out a survey on the programs and services you think our community needs to focus on regarding children, families and seniors in the next five to 10 years. Together, we have the power to create a better future.

J. Brian Sarvis is the superintendent of the Santa Barbara School District.