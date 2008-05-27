Memorial Day Weekend Yields Arrests, Citations

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints on Sunday at 800 E. Haley St. and 400 Garden St. Driver’s licenses also were checked at these locations.

The following are the results of the checkpoints: six people were arrested for DUI, three people were cited for driving unlicensed, one person was cited for a warrant and nine vehicles were towed.

In addition to the checkpoints, from Friday through Monday, patrol officers arrested five people for DUI, one person was arrested for DUI while riding a bicycle and five vehicles were towed.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.