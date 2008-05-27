Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 6:51 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Study: Solvang Visitors Bureau Gets a Lot of Bang for Its Buck

The SCVB says that each dollar it spent on advertising in the fiscal year brought in $150 in visitor spending.

By Laura Kath | May 27, 2008 | 2:30 p.m.

Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, has announced results from the first-ever “Solvang Advertising Economic Impact and Return on Investment Conversion Study” conducted by InfoVision Systems of Ojai, an independent market research consulting company.

The study revealed that during fiscal year 2006-07 (July 1, 2006 to June 30, 2007), there were 24,394 inquiries received by the SCVB via phone, fax, e-mail and the Web site as a result of advertising in newspapers, magazines, radio, billboards, the Web site, the Visitor Guide and rack card distribution. For every $1 the SCVB spent on this fiscal year advertising, the return to Solvang was about $150 in visitor spending. Thus, SCVB advertising resulted in more than $22 million of direct visitor spending on lodging, dining, activities, shopping, transportation and services. Overall, Solvang receives an estimated $100 million each year from direct visitor spending.

“Conversion studies are conservative measures designed to analyze the impact of advertising costs on returned dollars spent in Solvang by visitors who come to Solvang as a result of that advertising,” InfoVision President Ronda LaRue says. “Studies are designed both to help improve and streamline future placements as well as to provide bottom-line accountability regarding budgeting allocation and support. The SCVB has generated outstanding results with its advertising dollars.”

Farhad explained that a Web-based e-mail survey (using addresses from inquiries in the SCVB database) was sent to 6,200 names, receiving 1,393 responses — a 22.5 percent response rate (the industry standard is 2 percent to 5 percent). The respondents’ answers revealed that the average size of a visitor party is 3.8 people, the average length of stay is 1.7 days and the median spending per person per trip is $120.

For complete details and statistical analysis, contact Farhad directly at 805.688.6144 or [email protected] for a copy of the in-depth PowerPoint presentation.

Laura Kath is the media relations director for the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

