AIDS/Life Cycle Bike Ride to Cruise Through Central Coast

About 3,000 cyclists will reach Santa Cruz on Sunday as part of the AIDS/Life Cycle Bike Ride. This 545-mile ride will extend south from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The cyclists will move through the following Central Coast locations next week:

» Santa Cruz to King City on Monday. The riders will use Highways 1 and 101 in addition to various city/county roads.

» King City to Paso Robles on Tuesday. The riders will use Highway 101 in addition to various city/county roads.

» Paso Robles to Santa Maria on Wednesday. The riders will use Highways 1, 46 West and 166 West in addition to various city/county roads.

» Santa Maria to Lompoc on June 4. The cyclists will ride south on parts of Highways 1, 135 and 246 and various city/county roads.

» Lompoc to Ventura on June 5. The cyclists will ride south on Highways 1,101, 225 and 246 in addition to some city/county roads.

The cyclists will ride only from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists are advised to be alert when the event moves through the area. Click here for more information.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.