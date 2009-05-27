Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 9:43 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

California Cut Flower Commission Names New Chairman

Hans Brand is the owner of B&H Flowers in Carpinteria

By Julie Ficker | May 27, 2009 | 1:23 p.m.

At its May 13 board meeting, the California Cut Flower Commission, a state commission representing nearly 275 flower and foliage growers throughout the state, announced the appointment of Hans Brand, the owner of B&H Flowers in Carpinteria, as its new chairman.

Before his new role as the CCFC chairman, Brand held the position of first vice chairman, served two years as the finance chairman and served as the transportation committee chairman.

“Together, the commission’s leadership has worked hard to get the CCFC where is it today. I am very proud of the new focus and direction of the commission and am honored to continue serving my industry through my new role as chair,” Brand said. “I hope to further the momentum of the commission and help ensure my fellow growers thrive by doing for them what none of us can do alone.”

Brand succeeds Wilja Happé of Farmers’ West in Carpinteria, who held the position since January 2007. At the recent commission meeting, Happé thanked her fellow commissioners for their steadfast support in working together to make the necessary changes that helped “turn CCFC around to become the united voice for all California flowers growers.”

Happé’s tenure included the hiring of a new executive director/ambassador, the establishment of an annual commission performance measurement survey, a redefined promotions program, the development of the commission’s first economic impact report specific to the industry, an enhanced government affairs program, a trade mission between California and Colombia flower growers and the establishment of annual grower business meetings in each of the state’s growing regions.

— Julie Ficker is a publicist.

 

