Coastal Oil Seepage Subject of Research Article

For thousands of years, oil has seeped out of natural fissures in the oil fields out at Coal Oil Point in Goleta. That’s hundreds of millions of gallons of oil seeping up from cracks in the sea bed, floating around in a slick or washing up along the shore.



While anyone who’s gotten those pesky tarballs stuck to their feet or shoes is familiar with the process, the question for Chris Farwell, lead author of an article published in the May 15 issue of “Environmental Science & Technology,” was where does all the oil go?

“The goal of this study was to establish an understanding of the fate of oil emitted from the seep field off the coast. We knew that much of the oil was washed up on beaches, but it also seemed logical that oil slicks on the surface should follow the general westward current motion,” said Farwell, who was a UCSB undergraduate student at the time of the study. He is now a grad student at UCSB studying marine science and earth science.

“So much oil seeps up and floats on the sea surface. It’s something we’ve long wondered. We know some of it will come ashore as tar balls, but it doesn’t stick around. And then there are the massive slicks. You can see them, sometimes extending 20 miles from the seeps. But what is really the ultimate fate?” asked David Valentine, UCSB associate professor of earth science and the co-author of the article.

With the cooperation of Emily Peacock, Robert Nelson and Christopher Reddy from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, as well as UCSB oceanographer Libe Washburn, the team found that a combination of things happen to the continuous seep of oil. Previous research by Valentine and Reddy indicated that microbes consume compounds in the oil.

“Given the surface current speed, we can very roughly estimate the amount of time that oil resides on the surface for about an average of five days,” Farwell said. In that time, lighter compounds evaporate and dissolve in additional to the microbial action. By the time the oil sinks back down to the sea floor, the oil is heavily biodegraded, he said.

“It’s a good bet that it ends up in the sediments because it’s not ending up on land,” Valentine said. “It’s not dissolving in ocean water, so it’s almost certain that it is ending up in the sediments.”

According to calculations by Farwell, and an all-night sampling marathon aboard the research ship R/V Atlantis, researchers were able to map out the plume that carries the oil to the surface and where the oil-saturated sediments lay. Analysis of the oil-laden sediments against the oil further allowed the scientists not only to link the two, but quantify the residual amount of oil on the sea floor in that area.

“Based on what we found in the sample cores at our sites, we calculated the amount of hydrocarbon in the whole area,” Valentine said. They came up to some thing within the range of “eight to 80 Exxon Valdezes worth of oil, just in this area,” Valentine said. That’s 100 to upwards of 800 million gallons of oil estimated to have seeped, biodegraded and sunk back down in the area, described as a “rectangle along the coast from Santa Barbara to Point Conception.”

“When we got reviews for the paper, one reviewer said it should actually be more, because of how much has been degraded out,” Farwell said. “The amount that actually seeped out is more like 11 to 110 Exxon Valdezes, just in this area.”

The millennia of oil seepage and oil saturation in the area, and the ability of life to exist in the area points to an ecosystem adapted to a “massive, continual oil source,” according to Farwell.

“Given the amount of time that seepage has been occurring, we can reasonably say that the sea bed and ecosystems found there can and will be able to handle the amount of oil fallout taking place for many years to come,” Farwell said.

The recent findings, the scientists believe, will go towards understanding what can happen to oil in the ocean.

“I think it’s giving us a lot of insight into the fate of oil and hydrocarbons in the ocean,” Washburn said. “There may also be some applications for oil spills.”

