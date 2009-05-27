County Jail Puts Tracking Device on Actor Gary Collins

He will wear the monitor during his 120-day sentence at home for a DUI conviction

Actor Gary Ennis Collins arrived at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday to have an electronic monitoring device placed on his ankle.

The GPS tracking device will be used to monitor Collins as he serves a 120-day sentence at home for a DUI conviction resulting from a Jan. 31 traffic stop in Summerland.

If Collins abides by all of the rules, he will receive credit and be released from the program in 72 days, on Aug. 6.

During his sentence, Collins will be allowed to leave his home to go to work and to leave home for four hours per week to run errands.

Collins is known for his roles in the 1970 film Airport, in the 1965 TV series The Wackiest Ship in the Army, in the 1969 Andy Griffith film Angel in My Pocket and for starring in the 1972 TV series The Sixth Sense.

