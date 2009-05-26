Eat, Drink and Help at Taste of the Nation

Indulge for an evening, with proceeds benefiting California food banks and nutrition education program

Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Montecito Country Club.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to California food banks, including 70 percent to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and a nutrition education program for grade-school students.

Indulge in an evening of wine and beer tasting, food, music, including a children’s orchestra, and live and silent auctions.

Taste of the Nation events are held all over the country, sponsored by the nonprofit Share Our Strength.

Tickets are $55 online until Saturday evening or $75 at the gate. Click here to reserve tickets online. The country club is located at 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

— Jon Williams represents Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara.