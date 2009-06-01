Have Your Say in Jesusita Fire Survey Under Way

Did you receive information from local or state officials during the Jesusita Fire? Were you sending information over Twitter? Did you get information from local TV news or from a Web site? Those questions and more are being explored in an online survey under way by the California Association of Public Information Officers.

The association hopes to learn how residents in the Santa Barbara area received emergency information during the Jesusita Fire.

Click here to take the survey.

Included in the survey are a series of questions about where people received emergency information, including how new technology, such as e-mail or even a service such as Twitter, helped spread emergency information.

— Sheri Benninghoven is a publicist.