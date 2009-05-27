Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Help Shape the Future for Eastern Goleta Valley

Residents are invited to participate in facilitating an update to the Goleta Community Plan

By Erika Leachman | May 27, 2009 | 9:17 p.m.

Santa Barbara County and the Goleta Valley Planning Advisory Committee are facilitating an update to the Goleta Community Plan to guide land use and development for the unincorporated Goleta Valley for the next 10 to 20 years.

The objective of the project is to discuss, evaluate and update the goals for many aspects of the community, including housing, transportation, agriculture, parks, economic development and environmental protection in the 1993 Goleta Community Plan.

Residents are invited to consider: What do you cherish about the Eastern Goleta Valley? What do you want to see change? What does the community need?

The following are upcoming opportunities to get involved:

» Take the Goleta Valley Community Survey online. Click here or call 805.568.3380 to request a paper copy of the survey. The deadline is June 19.

» Attend the next GVPAC public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the County Planning Commission Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St.

» Attend the GVPAC community workshop at 9 a.m. July 11 at Vieja Valley School, 434 Nogal Drive in Santa Barbara.

For more information, click here or call the Office of Long Range Planning at 805.568.3380.

— Erika Leachman is an associate planner for Santa Barbara County’s Office of Long Range Planning.

