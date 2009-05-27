Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Earns Accreditation

The national recognition follows an extensive review of its management and policies

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, announced Wednesday that the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has been awarded accredited status.

“Accredited land trusts meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever,” Commission Executive Director Tammara Van Ryn said. “The accreditation seal lets the public know that the accredited land trust has undergone an extensive, external review of the governance and management of its organization and the systems and policies it uses to protect land.”

“Our accredited status demonstrates to the landowners, donors, foundations and government partners we work with that they can rely on the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to provide solid, lasting conservation projects,” Executive Director Michael Feeney said. “Our land trust is a stronger organization today having gone through the rigorous accreditation program.”

The local Land Trust has completed 35 land purchases and conservation easements since 1985, protecting 21,200 acres of high-quality wildlife habitat, ranch and farmland and community open space preserves.

Community leaders in land trusts throughout the country have worked with willing landowners to save more than 37 million acres of farms, forests, parks and places. Strong, well-managed land trusts provide local communities with effective champions and caretakers of their critical land resources, and safeguard the land through the generations.

Fifty-nine land trusts from across the country have been awarded accreditation since the fall of 2008. Accredited land trusts are able to display a seal indicating to the public that they meet national standards for excellence, uphold the public trust and ensure that conservation efforts are permanent. The seal is a mark of distinction in land conservation.

“We are proud to display the accreditation seal, for it’s a great honor to have our program receive this national recognition,” Land Trust President Warren Miller said. “The accreditation process was a challenging one, but the net result is that the policies and procedures we’ve put in place will make us a more effective, and credible, steward of the natural resources we are committed to protecting.”

— Morgan Coffey represents the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.