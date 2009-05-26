Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:21 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Music Club to Showcase the Best of the Young

Saturday's Matinée Concert will be part of its annual celebration of scholarship winners

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 26, 2009 | 10:04 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present a Matinée Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library. It will be the first part of its annual celebration of scholarship winners (part two will be performed June 6).

Like almost all Music Club events, the concert is free and open to the public. The level of performance is always high, and the young musicians tend to travel with their fiercely partisan support groups. Seating is limited, so it is best to arrive early.

The young winners (age, teacher) who will participate in the first concert are:

» Pianist Kevin Chung (13, Sharon Sanborn) will play “The Snow is Dancing” from The Children’s Corner by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) and the Prelude No. 10 by Michael Valenti (born in 1956)

» Violinist Camille Miller* (14, Nina Bodnar) will perform the second movement “Romance” from the Concerto No. 2 in D minor, Opus 22 by Henrik Wieniawski (1835-1880)

» Soprano Joanna Lynn-Jacobs** (17, Agatha Carubia) will sing Bright Is the Ring of Words by Ralph Vaughn Williams (1872-1958) and Lachen und Weinen by Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

» Violinist Anna Corcoran (17, Nina Bodnar) will perform the first movement “Allegro moderato” from the Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Opus 26* by Max Bruch (1838-1920)

» Pianist Sio Tepper (16, Lana Bodnar) will play the Jeux d’eau of Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

» Violinist Daniel Prykthiko* (12, Deborah MacCallum) will offer the Polish Dance by Edmund Severn (1862-1942) and Die Biene (The Bee) by Schubert

» Soprano Anna Englander** (18, Elizabeth Hynes) will sing Torna di Tito a lato from La clemenza di Tito by Wolfgang Mozart (1756-1791) and Frühlingsglaube by Schubert

» Violinist Marie Hébert*** (19, Yuval Yaron) will play the “Allegro non troppo” from the Concerto No. 3 in B Minor, Opus 61 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

» Pianist Clara Lee (17, Paul Berkowitz) will play the Ballade No. 1 in G Minor, Opus 23 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

» Violinist Calyssa Davidson*** (19, Chan Ho Yun) will perform the opening “Allegro” of the Violin Concerto, Opus 14, by America’s own Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

The following pianists will collaborate with the scholarship winners: Nathan Maurer (*), Renée Hamaty (**) and Margaret Halbig (***).

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 