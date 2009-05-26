Music Club to Showcase the Best of the Young

Saturday's Matinée Concert will be part of its annual celebration of scholarship winners

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present a Matinée Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library. It will be the first part of its annual celebration of scholarship winners (part two will be performed June 6).

Like almost all Music Club events, the concert is free and open to the public. The level of performance is always high, and the young musicians tend to travel with their fiercely partisan support groups. Seating is limited, so it is best to arrive early.

The young winners (age, teacher) who will participate in the first concert are:

» Pianist Kevin Chung (13, Sharon Sanborn) will play “The Snow is Dancing” from The Children’s Corner by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) and the Prelude No. 10 by Michael Valenti (born in 1956)

» Violinist Camille Miller* (14, Nina Bodnar) will perform the second movement “Romance” from the Concerto No. 2 in D minor, Opus 22 by Henrik Wieniawski (1835-1880)

» Soprano Joanna Lynn-Jacobs** (17, Agatha Carubia) will sing Bright Is the Ring of Words by Ralph Vaughn Williams (1872-1958) and Lachen und Weinen by Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

» Violinist Anna Corcoran (17, Nina Bodnar) will perform the first movement “Allegro moderato” from the Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Opus 26* by Max Bruch (1838-1920)

» Pianist Sio Tepper (16, Lana Bodnar) will play the Jeux d’eau of Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

» Violinist Daniel Prykthiko* (12, Deborah MacCallum) will offer the Polish Dance by Edmund Severn (1862-1942) and Die Biene (The Bee) by Schubert

» Soprano Anna Englander** (18, Elizabeth Hynes) will sing Torna di Tito a lato from La clemenza di Tito by Wolfgang Mozart (1756-1791) and Frühlingsglaube by Schubert

» Violinist Marie Hébert*** (19, Yuval Yaron) will play the “Allegro non troppo” from the Concerto No. 3 in B Minor, Opus 61 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

» Pianist Clara Lee (17, Paul Berkowitz) will play the Ballade No. 1 in G Minor, Opus 23 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

» Violinist Calyssa Davidson*** (19, Chan Ho Yun) will perform the opening “Allegro” of the Violin Concerto, Opus 14, by America’s own Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

The following pianists will collaborate with the scholarship winners: Nathan Maurer (*), Renée Hamaty (**) and Margaret Halbig (***).

