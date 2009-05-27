Owner of D.D. Ford Construction Receives Big50 Award

Doug Ford, the owner of D.D. Ford Construction Company of Santa Barbara, has been selected by Remodeling magazine to join the Remodeling Big50.

The Big50 awards were presented at a gala dinner at the Remodeling Leadership Conference in Alexandria, Va., on May 15. The 2009 Big50 winners are featured in the May issue of Remodeling, a national trade publication.

Each year since 1986, the Remodeling Big50 has inducted 50 owners of construction companies that have set exceptionally high standards for professionalism and integrity through exemplary business practices, craftsmanship and the effects in their community or the industry at large.

The Big50 selection process has become increasingly rigorous in recent years. According to the magazine’s editors, the 2009 inductees “stood up to detailed examinations of their businesses and their books, and they all demonstrated an admirably deft ability to restructure, retrench, and flat-out hustle to remain viable in an extremely difficult economic climate.”

“We are very honored to receive this distinction,” Ford said. “The award recognizes excellence and leadership, and we are privileged to be named to this select group of builders from all over the United States. I am very proud of the dedication and effort of our employees that they put forward on a daily basis. They have all shown a dedication and determination to strive to always become better in all they do.”

The magazine’s editors and columnists, industry leaders and the companies make the nominations each year. After a lengthy evaluation and interview process, the editors select the 50 individuals.

— Ryan Prahm represents D.D. Ford Construction Company.