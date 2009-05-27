Santa Barbara County Confirms Its First Case of Swine Flu

The 20-year-old UCSB student has recovered; a second probable case involving another UCSB student is pending confirmation

The State Public Health Lab has confirmed that a sample submitted Friday tested positive H1N1, or swine flu, county officials said Wednesday.

The first confirmed case of H1N1 is a 20-year-old UCSB student who sought care at Student Health Services on May 20 for mild flu-like symptoms. The student, a resident of Isla Vista, has two roommates, neither of whom became ill. He was treated and has recovered.

A second probable case in another UCSB student is pending confirmation at the state lab. The student sought care on May 21, had mild sympoms, was treated and has recovered. The two students do not share a known contact.

The identification of H1N1 Influenza A cases in the county does not alter the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sporadic individual cases are to be expected and only require measures that address each case.

Individuals with flu symptoms are advised to stay home. If a person appears to have severe flu symptoms or is getting sicker, it is best to contact a health care provider.

For more information on swine flu and flu prevention tips, call the California H1N1 flu hot line at 888.865.0564.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .