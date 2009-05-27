Santa Barbara Police to Set Up DUI Checkpoint Saturday

Enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Santa Barbara from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday. Driver’s licenses will be checked at the checkpoint.

The Santa Barbara Police Department urges everyone to drink responsibly, to pre-arrange for a ride home, to designate a driver and to understand that every officer will be diligently looking for the impaired driver. Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend.

Additionally, residents are urged to report the suspected impaired driver by calling 9-1-1.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

—Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.