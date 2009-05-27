SBCC Students Receive Phi Theta Kappa Honors

Two Santa Barbara City College students have received prestigious state recognition from Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year community colleges.
Nicole Krider and Camille De Joya were selected to the 2009 Phil Theta Kappa All-California Academic Team. Krider earned first-team honors, and De Joya was named to the second team.
Krider graduated from SBCC this spring with majors in political science and philosophy. She will attend UCSB in the fall and major in ethics and public policy.
De Joya also completed her SBCC studies this spring with a major in economics. In the fall, she will transfer to UC Berkeley.
— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.