Something Special is Brewing for County Open Spaces

Coffee Cat will donate a portion of "Park Blend" proceeds to foundation

By William Boyer | May 27, 2009 | 10:33 p.m.

The Coffee Cat, 1201 Anacapa St., has created a special “Park Blend” coffee, and co-owners Krista Fritzen and Jason Womack have agreed to make a 25-percent donation to the County Park Foundation from the proceeds for every pound bag sold or used in 2009.

Step inside one of the most popular coffee houses in Santa Barbara County for the fresh new coffee blend now available by the cup or by the pound, and help support the County’s regional park system, all thanks to a unique partnership between Coffee Cat and the County Park Foundation of Santa Barbara.

In addition to sales by the pound, the Park Blend will be offered for sale by the cup as the “Brew of the Day” on Tuesdays for the rest of 2009, which will also help increase awareness about the County parks system and Coffee Cat’s commitment to partner with the County Park Foundation.

“We’re enthusiastic about the Foundation’s mission and are proud to be supporting it,” Fritzen said. “You can stop by for a cup on Tuesdays, or buy the Park Blend by the pound any day of the week.”

The new Park Blend is from Santa Barbara’s only local Fair Trade-certified roaster, Green Star Coffee, and is a certified organic, Fair Trade, Three-Continent (Africa, Indonesia, Latin America) blend, in medium-dark Italian roast, with notes of dried fruit and just a touch of smokiness. For more information about ordering Park Blend, visit or call the Coffee Cat at 805.962.7164.

The County Park Foundation is a private, non-profit organization that helps sustain and enhance the County’s regional parks, open spaces and trails through community partnerships. The partnership with Coffee Cat is just one of many ways that the Foundation is helping support the County parks system, said County Parks Department Director Daniel Hernandez.

“Partnerships like these can help build and maintain trails, support programs like our popular outdoor films at the Courthouse, and let the public know about the hidden gems in our park system like the San Marcos Foothills Preserve and Point Sal Reserve,” said Frances Romero, president of the County Park Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to the Coffee Cat’s owners for their support.”

For more information about the County Park Foundation and how to get involved, contact Deputy Director Erik Axelson at 805.681.5651.

— William Boyer is Santa Barbara County’s communications director.

 

