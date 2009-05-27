Eastside Optimist Club Formed in Santa Barbara

Club plans to help with holiday parade, after school programs

The Northside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara, in conjunction with the Optimist Club @ UCSB announced the organization of a new Optimist Club in Santa Barbara.

“The Eastside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara will provide positive choices for youth in the Eastside area of Santa Barbara,” said Mark Weinsoff, President of the Northside Club.

The new club was organized with 25 charter members and Tanya Valenzuela as Charter President.

“I have lived all my life on the Eastside, and I look forward to helping kids in this community with programs they have not had available to them before,” said Valenzuela.

One major project the club has already agreed to participate in is the Milpas Holiday Parade. Members also plan to offer sports, academic and after school programs.

Optimist International was established in 1919. The mission statement of Optimist International is “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in kids.”

There are four other Optimist Clubs in the Santa Barbara area. In addition to the Northside and UCSB clubs, there is the original Santa Barbara club formed in 1948, and the Breakfast Optimist Club of Goleta.

— Mark Winsoff represents the Northside Optimist Club

