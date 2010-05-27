Bob Wilcher: Competition Can Promote Weight Loss

If you’re having trouble sticking with your exercise and healthy eating routine, then make a game of it. Find a friend who is in the same category and bet him or her. Whether it’s for dinner, entertainment or whatever, this will get you motivated.

It’s the same as having a goal. If you don’t have a goal or lose sight of your goal, then it’s difficult to stick with the plan. But if you’re going up against your friend and something is on the line, then I’ll bet you’ll stay motivated. This really is a good tool.

If you just don’t have a competitive bone in your body, then maybe this isn’t the best idea, but if the possibility of your friend beating you doesn’t get you a little worked up, then you’re a stronger person than I am. I guess it goes back to survival of the fittest, and, boy, does that get me going.

Life is a competition. We are all trying to survive. This doesn’t mean we have to be cutthroat, but it does mean that the weak do not survive as easily nor do they have as much fun.

Just try it. You may find that competitive spirit, and your life could change drastically. I have some clients who said they don’t care at all about competition, but when they see their friend picking up the pace they usually follow. It’s in our nature to like improvement, and making a little fun game of it can be really helpful.

No one likes to be left behind. Competition is a fun and exciting element of life. It’s not a bad thing, and it doesn’t mean that you’re an evil person. Win or lose, you should congratulate your opponent for giving it their best shot.

If you need help coming up with some competitive games please don’t hesitate to contact me. I love that stuff.

