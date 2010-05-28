City Fire Department Outlines $655,000 in Proposed Cuts

If necessary, officials say they could resort to brown-outs, allowing stations to close temporarily

The second and last portion of public safety budget talks took place Thursday night, as Santa Barbara City Fire officials outlined the cuts they plan to make for the next year.

The city is working to close a $2.6 million budget gap, and public safety hasn’t gone unscathed.

“It has been a challenge this year to come up with enough budget reductions,” Fire Chief Andrew Dimizio told the City Council on Thursday evening.

Similar to the themes that emerged during the police department talks, maintaining service levels while working with fewer personnel remains a struggle.

The fire department has 109 employees working in seven stations across the city, as well as a station at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The department came up with about $655,000 in cuts for the coming fiscal year, with an additional $1 million in cuts that could be used if needed — the majority of which would come from station brown-outs, meaning that if two firefighters called in sick in one day, the entire station would be temporarily closed. The station most likely to suffer from a brown-out is Station No. 3, at 415 E. Sola St.

Among the cost-saving proposals were eliminating the positions of an office specialist, a training captain and two fire captains, all of which are vacant.

Maintaining “flat staffing” came up multiple times throughout Thursday’s meeting, which means that when a firefighter is unable to go to work, other staffers have to put in overtime. That alternative is less expensive than the benefits a reserve officer would use.

About 88 percent of the department’s $21.5 million budget goes toward salaries and benefits.

Other proposed budget cuts included using a new billing system, leasing an office on De la Vina Street and using an outside contract for custodial work at administrative offices.

Dimizio said emergency response hasn’t suffered yet because of the cuts, but that components in areas such as public education have, and the department has had to utilize volunteers.

Station No. 1, on Carrillo Street, has the highest call volume by far comparatively, with the lowest being at the airport’s station, which is there for the “rare but catastrophic events.”

The majority of the calls the department responds to are medical emergencies, with only 3 percent of total calls going toward fire incidences, but those calls represent the greatest life and property loss potential, Dimizio said.

The city is also just under national standards for response times, responding to calls in less than five minutes nearly 90 percent of the time.

The department has seen only $3.5 million in revenues, down about 16 percent from last year, mostly because the mutual aid the department receives when it helps in other jurisdictions is down, as well as fees and revenue it gets from sales taxes.

Some bright spots exist, however, as the construction of a new administration building is scheduled to begin in November, and the public education program is being maintained with American Red Cross volunteers and community emergency response training. Funding for those are dedicated just for capital projects, and can’t be used to pay for things such as staffing.

During public comment, fire and police Commissioner Tom Parker urged the council not to make cuts.

“We need to find out what people really want,” he said. “We know that people need to feel safe in their homes and communities, and nothing else really matters. I worry a lot that we’re knocking on the door of some real problems. We can’t afford it as a community.”

John Turner, vice president of the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association, spoke about the potential impacts if Station 3 closed, including a lack of coverage in the Riviera. He said that district alone includes 258 historical sites and $3 billion in assessed property value.

The city is still in negotiations with its unions, including the firefighters association, to try to cover the $2.6 million shortfall. City Administrator Jim Armstrong said he hopes the city can reach substantive agreements with the groups by the middle of June.

