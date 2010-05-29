Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:24 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: ‘Pop’ Goes the Youth Symphony

The orchestra will perform Sunday in the Lobero

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 29, 2010 | 9:50 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s excellent Youth Symphony orchestra, conducted by music director Andy Radford, will offer what it’s calling a “Pops” concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Lobero Theatre.

Sergei Prokofiev wrote Peter and the Wolf in 1936 to “cultivate musical tastes in children.”

The concert is co-sponsored by the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation and the Lobero Foundation.

I put the word “pops” in quotation marks, not in derision but as a kind of quizzical if-you-say-so! As a glance through the program below will suggest, this is simply a concert, and a darned good one at that.

You’ll hear no Star Wars Suite or Andrew Lloyd Webber highlights, no Beatles Medley or Abba melodies from Mama Mia.

Johann Sebastian Bach might even be offended to show up on a pops program (George Frideric Handel wouldn’t, of course), but there is no work below that could not be played, without apology, at a Saturday evening subscription concert.

In the first half, we’ll hear the Allegro from the Violin Concerto No. 1 in A-Minor, No. 24 by Bach, with Leland Hsu as violin soloist, followed by Sergei Prokofiev’s perennial treat, Peter and the Wolf, Opus 67, narrated by Sarah Lee.

After the intermission, Grace Sedgwick takes the clarinet role in Claude Debussy’s First Rhapsody for Clarinet and Orchestra, followed by Modest Mussorgsky’s fright extravaganza, A Night on Bald Mountain (in Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s arrangement); Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man and orchestral selections from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story.

Peter and the Wolf is especially good for a young orchestra, however. It is a kind of stealth concerto for orchestra, and just about everybody gets a chance to shine.

Tickets to the concert are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and free for pre-schoolers. They are available at the Lobero Box Office, 33 E. Canon Perdido, or 805.963.0761.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

