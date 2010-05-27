Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:57 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Janet Garufis, Steve Cushman to Chair United Way Community Campaign

Garufis will lead as this year's campaign chairwoman, and Cushman will serve as deputy chair

By Steve Ortiz | May 27, 2010 | 3:25 p.m.

Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Steve Cushman, executive director of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, will lead United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 2010-11 community campaign.

Janet Garufis

Garufis will lead this year’s campaign season as the community campaign chairwoman, and Cushman will assume the role of deputy chair.

The chairs’ main role is to provide leadership, direction and support to the campaign Cabinet to ensure a successful campaign.

Garufis has been the president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust since September 2006. A graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School, Garufis has spent 25 years in retail, business, commercial and private banking.

In addition to her support of United Way of Santa Barbara County, Garufis serves on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Economic Ventures, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and Western Independent Bankers.

She is also on the board of trustees for the Sansum Clinic and the advisory boards for Casa Pacifica and Casa de Maria.

Cushman has served as president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce for the past 20 years. The chamber is the oldest and largest business organization in the Tri-Counties. Through its programs and services, the chamber generates more than $80 million in annual local business referrals.

Steve Cushman

Cushman has worked in private enterprise, government, universities, museums and the nonprofit sector.

He has raised more than $60 million for nonprofit organizations in San Diego, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. He also has developed and operated commercial enterprises, including a health
club, bookstore and the Santa Barbara City Store.

Cushman graduated from UCSB in 1968. He is married to Sheila Cushman, director of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara.

— Steve Ortiz is the director of workplace development for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

