Letter to the Editor: Staff Endorses Hagen for Treasurer-Tax Collector

By Alma Ayala, Mike Bigger and 10 others | May 27, 2010 | 1:08 p.m.

On June 8, the residents of Santa Barbara County will have the opportunity to elect a new treasurer-tax collector-public administrator-public guardian (TTC-PA-PG). We, the entire management and supervisory staff, overwhelmingly support and endorse Harry Hagen as the only qualified candidate.

We’ve worked with Hagen for many years and know that he is the candidate with the knowledge and experience to protect the public funds collected and invested by this office.

Hagen has served as the assistant TTC-PA-PG to Bernice James for the past seven years. During this time, he has been a leader and directly responsible for the continued prudent and successful investment of our public funds, the fair and impartial collection of taxes, the respectful and caring support provided to our guardianship and administrator citizens, and the diligent consideration of the needs of our county’s veterans.

For the past 20 years, the combined offices of TTC-PA-PG have been led with the highest degree of integrity and accountability. The success of this office is a direct result of its duties having been conducted in a nonpartisan and nonpolitical manner.

Hagen has inspired us to do more with reduced staffing, while insisting we continue to provide the highest level of service to the public. He has been instrumental in upgrading and replacing our business systems with modern economical systems.

In these difficult financial times, Hagen is the best candidate to continue the outstanding legacy of this office and to safeguard the public funds we administer.

Alma Ayala, Mike Bigger, Arlene Diaz, Debra Dell, Clint Donati, Stacey Matson, Hector Navarro, Linda Ratley, Dave Roman, Robert Stassinos, Kim Tesoro and Lan Yee
Department of the Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator

