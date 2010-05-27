Plots Available at Yanonali Community Garden

Grow your own food, herbs and flowers for $60 a year

Enjoy growing your own organic vegetables, herbs and flowers for only $60 per year at the Yanonali Community Garden, located near the Franklin Neighborhood Center at the corner of Soledad and Yanonali streets and run by the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

The 10-foot-by-20-foot garden plot can be rented for $60 plus a $15 refundable key deposit by calling the Franklin Neighborhood Center at 805.963.7605 or stopping by the center, 1136 E. Montecito St.

The community garden features individually boxed, bordered garden plots, with mulch and decomposed granite pathways to make the gardening experience safe and accessible. Additionally, raised beds have been built for those physically challenged or disabled.

Rest areas, information kiosks, storage sheds, compost bins, water spigots and trash receptacles are also an integral part of the design at each garden.

For more information, call 805.963.7605.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.