Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:58 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Student Hit By Train as Schoolchildren Look On

Witnesses tell police that the victim walked into the path of the train

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | May 27, 2010 | 3:04 p.m.

A 23-year-old SBCC student was struck and killed Wednesday evening by an Amtrak passenger train near 200 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Police say many people, including about 150 elementary school students from Santa Maria and their teachers and parents waiting at the train station, witnessed the collision and the aftermath, according to Lt. Paul McCaffrey, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Emergency rescue personnel and police responded to the scene about 5:25 p.m. Officers contacted numerous witnesses, including the engineer operating the train.

The Amtrak train was traveling northbound from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo at an estimated 35 to 40 mph. As it approached State Street, the traffic control arms were down, the warning lights were flashing and the bells were sounding, according to police.

Witnesses reported that the victim, headed northbound on State Street on the west side of the street, walked around the warning control arms and into the path of the approaching train. The victim’s head was turned to the left, toward the station and not toward the train. The engineer sounded the horn and activated the emergency brake.

The schoolchildren, who believed the horn was being sounded for them, began to cheer and clap, McCaffrey said. At the last moment, the victim, who by then was between the rails, looked to the right and directly at the train as it struck him. The impact knocked him down and dragged him beneath the cars. He came to rest beneath a passenger car, right in front of the children standing on the platform.

McCaffrey said many children became physically upset and were crying and hyperventilating. Cases of water were provided, and buses were brought in to transport the children to Santa Maria.

Identification found in the victim’s pocket indicated he lived in a local hotel.

The Santa Barbara County sheriff’s coroner took custody of the body and will confirm the victim’s identity and determine whether he was impaired.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 