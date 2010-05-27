Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:53 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Six in Drug Bust

A three-month investigation leads detectives to a residence on Las Canoas Road

By Drew Sugars | May 27, 2010 | 9:39 p.m.

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested six people for various drug charges after a three-month investigation.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives assisted by the Santa Barbara Police Department conducted a search warrant at the residence of suspected drug dealers in Santa Barbara County.

After the investigation, which included complaints and information from the public, detectives arrested six people suspected of dealing and using methamphetamine during the search warrant in the 2000 block of Las Canoas Road in Santa Barbara.

Information led detectives to 59-year-old William Paxson and 35-year-old William Konrad A search warrant was served at Paxson’s residence on Las Canoas Road. During the search warrant, detectives contacted the two above named subjects as well as four additional suspects — Jerry Boeff, 44, Francine Gabel, 59, Paul Woellert, 46, and Blue Downstream Herrick Major, 23.

All six were arrested for drug offenses. Detectives seized operable scales, about two ounces of methamphetamine, packaging materials, $1,200 in cash and other paraphernalia associated with the sales and use of narcotics.

All six suspects were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Paxson was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for drug use/sales. Bail was set at $2,500. Konrad was charged with violating probation and for being under the influence of a controlled substance. No bail was set.

Boeff was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,500. Gabel was charged with sales of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $30,000.

Woellert was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony no-bail warrant. Major was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,500.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
