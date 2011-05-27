Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:40 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ Continues Tradition

Fourth film in the series looks toward two more chapters already in production

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | May 27, 2011 | 12:30 p.m.

3 Stars — Suspenseful

The entertaining Pirates of the Caribbean series is strengthened by its interest in the spiritual world. From the curse of the Aztec gold, to the beating heart removed and locked away for safe keeping, to the journey into the afterlife, and scores of other spiritual and supernatural allusions to vessels and creatures in the first three films, this fourth film of the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, continues the tradition. Weaving mythology with the occult and Christianity with politics, the adventure continues for the charming pirate, Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).

Directing the fourth film in the series is Rob Marshall (Nine, Chicago). Although this is his first time directing a Pirates film, the writing of Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio continues to bring depth and insight to both characters and plots. Having written all the films in the series, the twists and turns of the tales are evolving into an art form.

Touching the deeper longings of their viewers, the writing duo takes us into the world of myth and religion by focusing on the quest for the fountain of youth. This quest for unending life is central to human desire, but it also has political implications and individual motivations. These are seen clearly in the various characters of the tale.

In the case of Angelica (Penelope Cruz), her only desire is to save the soul of her evil father, the brutal Pirate Blackbeard (Ian McShane). Blackbeard’s power was legendary. Able to control the rigging of his ship with diabolical effect, his crew were zombie masters of the occult.

But when Angelica reunites with her father, she stops him from taking the life of a Christian missionary, Philip (Sam Claflin). We won’t spoil how he becomes a central part of the tale, but his presence creates both a backdrop for the other motives and intentions as well as demonstrates the power of love to redeem.

A familiar character from past Pirates of the Caribbean films is Capt. Sparrow’s archnemesis, Capt. Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). But in this chapter of the ongoing tale, which looks toward two more chapters already in production, Barbossa is far more set on vengeance for what Blackbeard did to him than either his struggle with Sparrow or the opportunity for perpetual youth.

In addition to the theology and actions of the Spaniards, perhaps the most intriguing figure in the film is the mermaid Syrena (Astrid Berges-Frisbey). Embodying the varied folklore concerning these half-women/half-fish creatures, Syrena is an intriguing character. Suggesting that her mermaid tears have power as Chinese mythology suggests, and that she can lure sailors to their death with her song only to devour them as English mythology asserts, Syrena and Philip’s relationship is intentionally perplexing on both a mythical and theological level.

Resolutely uncommitted to anything, Capt. Sparrow is the personification of the films. Although in love, he leaves his beloved and rejects even the commitments of love. This is true of the film’s mythical and spiritual leanings as well as the pirates’ choice of lifestyle, making this a true Pirate’s tale as sung in the Disney attraction: “A pirate’s life for me.”

Discussion:

» When the Spaniards declare that eternal life is not found through a fountain, what do you understand them to mean?

» At the end of the film, when Syrena takes Philip with her into the deep, what do you believe happens? In some mythical stories of mermaids, there is an underwater kingdom in which sailors kissed by a mermaid can live without drowning. Do you believe this is the point of the scene, or is it something else? Why?

» The decision made by Blackbeard is assumed by Capt. Sparrow when he offered Angelica and Blackbeard the chalices. It demonstrated an evil that would take life from even his own daughter. Have you ever met such evil? How did you survive or escape it?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 