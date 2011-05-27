CVCC Hosting ‘What’s Up With Our State Budget?’ Roundtable Discussion

Public invited to join business leaders and others for June 14 breakfast in Carpinteria

Are you wondering why California’s budget dilemma has been tagged as the worst in the nation, or what could happen to local schools if certain taxes are extended or not? Are you concerned about how budget decisions are made in Sacramento, and how they affect local government and plans to upgrade Highway 101?

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Business Advocacy Roundtable is hosting a “must-attend” breakfast for local businesses and opinion leaders, the public, plus CVCC members and their guests, slated for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at Rincon Beach Club & Catering, 3805 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

The breakfast is titled, “What’s Up With Our State Budget?”

Expert panelists, invited to make presentations and answer questions from attendees, include Carpinteria Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Cindy Abbott and Carpinteria City Councilman Joe Armendariz, who will represent state Sen. Tony Strickland and the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association.

Speakers will also include senior field representative Hillary Blackerby, who will speak for Assemblyman Das Williams, and public information and government affairs coordinator Gregg Hart of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Here what is said and get in on the discussion. Space is limited.

For breakfast reservations, call 805.684.5479 x10 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. any weekday.

— Lynda Lang is president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.