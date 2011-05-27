How Will You Help Santa Barbara Solve Its Budget Challenges?

Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:24 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | May 27, 2011 | 11:27 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This is one in a series of articles on Noozhawk’s Santa Barbara Challenge, our public-engagement project on the city of Santa Barbara’s budget. Related links are below.]

We’re excited to invite you to join us in the Santa Barbara Challenge, a unique opportunity to have your say on the city of Santa Barbara’s budget.

We’ve been reporting on how Santa Barbara got to this point in time with our municipal finances and now it’s your chance to take it from here. We want to know how you would fix Santa Barbara’s budget, or how the city could spend its money more wisely. How would you allocate funding? What would you do to solve the deficit? Are we making the best use of our revenue and resources? Where do we start? Think big or start small. We’re looking for your pet ideas, as well as daring innovation.

The Santa Barbara Challenge is a joint partnership with the Davenport Institute for Public Engagement and Civic Leadership at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy in Malibu. The interactive survey tool is provided by UserVoice.com.

We’re grateful to the generosity of our community sponsors: American Riviera Bank, RightScale, the Santa Barbara Foundation and Terrain Consulting.

As your suggestions are made, they must attract votes from other readers to keep moving through the process. At the end of our Santa Barbara Challenge survey, the individual whose suggestion receives the most votes will win either an $800 Apple iPad, an $800 gas card, $800 in groceries, $800 in UCSB Arts & Lectures credits, or $800 in cash.

Please provide your input and vote on the ideas that you think will work best. And get your family and friends involved, too. The broader the participation, the more exciting the possibilities will be.

Click here to jump right in to the Santa Barbara Challenge, or click here to read our instructions first.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

