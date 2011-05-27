Local Libraries in Need of Volunteers for Summer Project

Special labels that can be read by computers will be added to 350,000 books

Your library needs you! The Santa Barbara Public Library’s Central, Eastside and Goleta branches need committed volunteers to help with a major project this summer.

The libraries will be upgrading their collections to include a new technology that will make checking out books easier and faster.

A special label that can be read by computers must be added to all 350,000 books, and the libraries are looking for volunteers willing to commit to at least 35 hours of service this summer to assist with the project.

Volunteer “book mappers” must be age 16 or older. Students can earn community service hours and work experience. Training and orientation sessions for those interested in volunteering for this project will begin in June.

Choose from the following orientation dates:

» Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. to noon

» Tuesday, June 7, 10 a.m. to noon

» Thursday, June 9, 6 to 8 p.m.

» Wednesday, June 15, 3 to 5 p.m.

» Thursday, June 16, 6 to 8 p.m.

All training sessions will be held at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. For more information on this and other volunteer opportunities, click here, call 805.564.5619 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Beverly Schwartzberg represents the Volunteer Program of the Santa Barbara Public Library.