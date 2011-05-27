San Marcos Senior Mayela Rodriguez Awarded Carey Group Scholarship

Graduating with a 4.72 GPA, she plans to attend UC Berkeley in the fall

The Carey Group Inc., local architects and builders are pleased to announce that Mayela Rodriguez, a senior at San Marcos High School, has received the Carey Group Inc. company scholarship for 2011.

Rodriguez will attend UC Berkeley in the fall and is graduating with a 4.72 GPA.

The Carey Group Scholarship is administered by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and is eligible to employees, their children and grandchildren to help further their education. Employees of The Carey Group’s sister firms, Patterson Self-Storage and Santa Barbara Wine Storage, are also eligible for the scholarship.

The Carey Group is celebrating its 33rd year in business in Santa Barbara this year.

— Trudi Carey is president of The Carey Group Inc.