Suspect Sought in Robbery of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust at Magnolia Shopping Center

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to look for a suspect in Friday morning’s robbery at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, 5190 Hollister Ave., in Goleta’s Magnolia Shopping Center.

The bank robbery was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Witnesses told deputies that a man had walked into the bank, threatened a teller and demanded money, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the bank and walking west on Hollister.

Sugars said no one was hurt in the incident.

Shortly after the incident, deputies were alerted that a man matching a description of the suspect was in the lobby of the Heritage House assisted-living facility, 5200 Hollister Ave., next door to the bank, but he was gone by the time deputies arrived.

Sugars said deputies and detectives also searched the nearby area, but did not find the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male, 20 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall with an average build and clean cut, and wearing a dark blue suit with a white collared shirt and no tie, and a skull cap similar to a yarmulke.

The Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images taken during the robbery in hopes that the public can help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

