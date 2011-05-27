Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:29 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Sought in Robbery of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust at Magnolia Shopping Center

Sheriff's Department releases surveillance photos and seeks public's help identifying the man

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | May 27, 2011 | 10:52 p.m.

Surveillance photo shows the suspect in Friday's bank robbery at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in Goleta.
Surveillance photo shows the suspect in Friday’s bank robbery at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in Goleta. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to look for a suspect in Friday morning’s robbery at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, 5190 Hollister Ave., in Goleta’s Magnolia Shopping Center.

The bank robbery was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Witnesses told deputies that a man had walked into the bank, threatened a teller and demanded money, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the bank and walking west on Hollister.

Sugars said no one was hurt in the incident.

Shortly after the incident, deputies were alerted that a man matching a description of the suspect was in the lobby of the Heritage House assisted-living facility, 5200 Hollister Ave., next door to the bank, but he was gone by the time deputies arrived.

Sugars said deputies and detectives also searched the nearby area, but did not find the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male, 20 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall with an average build and clean cut, and wearing a dark blue suit with a white collared shirt and no tie, and a skull cap similar to a yarmulke.

The Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images taken during the robbery in hopes that the public can help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 