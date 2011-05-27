Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:25 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
The Santa Barbara Challenge: Here’s How It Works

Follow these simple steps and join our conversation about Santa Barbara's budget

By Kristin Crosier, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | May 27, 2011 | 11:25 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This is one in a series of articles on Noozhawk’s Santa Barbara Challenge, our public-engagement project on the city of Santa Barbara’s budget. Related links are below.]

Directions for Noozhawk’s Santa Barbara Challenge UserVoice survey:

To begin, click here to sign in to the forum. You can do this by clicking on “Sign In,” located in the upper right hand corner of the introductory page. This requires an email address as well as a display name that will appear when you submit your idea.

After registering, you can scroll down to the bottom of the forum page, where you will find the words “I suggest we ...” followed by a box that says “enter your idea.” This is where you’ll submit an introduction or title for your idea (maximum of 100 characters).

                  Santa Barbara Challenge Survey  |  Complete Series Index  |

Once you click on “Search,” a separate box emerges and you will be given the opportunity to further describe your idea. Upon completing your description (if desired), you can then choose to devote one, two or three votes to your suggestion. After clicking on the number of votes you want to use, the idea will be submitted for review by the moderator and then posted to the site.

You’ll notice that to the right there is a box that says “# votes left!” For the purpose of this survey, you have 10 “votes” that you can use to provide suggestions in addition to voting for other ideas. You can spend up to three votes on a single suggestion if you find one that is particularly promising. When you submit a comment on another individual’s idea, this also counts as using one of your votes.

If you run out of votes, you can choose to take back votes and place them on other suggestions as long as you remain under your 10-vote limit. You can also decide to delete your own suggestion if you want to submit a new idea by choosing the “delete” option below the posting.

To view all suggestions, you can click on “return to Santa Barbara Challenge forum” at the top of the page. On the bottom of the main forum page, you can view other submitted ideas by clicking on any of the Top, Hot or New Ideas tabs.

To leave the forum, simply click “sign out” in the upper right corner.

Noozhawk intern Kristin Crosier can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

