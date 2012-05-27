Bob Mangus Awarded Lions Sight & Hearing Center’s Top Honor for Service

Longtime volunteer and Lions Club member has served as board president since 2000

Robert Mangus, Lions Sight & Hearing Center of Santa Barbara County board president and volunteer, is the recipient of the 2012 Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award from the Lions Sight & Hearing Center.

The honor is given for outstanding service and dedication to the Lions Sight & Hearing Center and exemplifies the Lions’ campaign for Sight. Mr. Mangus has served as president of the organization for 12 years and has been a Lions Club member since 1964.

The Lions Sight & Hearing Center was founded in 1963. The Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award was established in memory of Lions Club member Jim Stanley, who served as president of the Lions Sight & Hearing Center for 24 years until his death in 2003.

The Lions Sight & Hearing Center offers free vision, hearing and glaucoma screenings for adults and children in schools, and recycles used eyeglasses. The facility is made up of representatives of local Lions Clubs in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Host and Goleta: Bob Mangus, president; Bruce Evans, vice president; Geoff Banks, treasurer; Joan Logan, secretary; and Jean Mangus, executive director.

The 8th Annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon took place on May 18 at Mulligan’s Cafe & Bar at the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Course.

Click here for more information on the Lions Sight & Hearing Center of Santa Barbara County, or call 805.569.8264.

— Jean Mangus is executive director of the Lions Sight & Hearing Center of Santa Barbara County.