Santa Barbara Mission Chalk Full of Street Painting for I Madonnari

The 26th annual I Madonnari street painting festival continued Monday, Memorial Day, in front of the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St.
This year’s featured artist was Delphine Louie, an art teacher at Laguna Blanca School who painted “Rebekah and Abraham’s servant” by Carlo Maratti.
I Madonnari benefits the Children’s Creative Project, a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The project serves 50,000 children in more than 100 schools with visual and performing arts workshops and performances throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.