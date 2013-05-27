‘Kings of the Mic’ Rule the Stage at Santa Barbara Bowl
Night of hip-hop features LL Cool J, Ice Cub, Public Enemy, De La Soul and others
By Garrett Geyer, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews
| May 27, 2013 | 7:24 p.m.
Two-time Grammy-winning recording artist LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip ruled the stage Sunday night as the “Kings of the Mic” tour treated fans to the royal treatment at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
The hip-hop experience also featured Public Enemy, Ice Cube, De La Soul, plus special guest DJ Chuck Chillout.
LL Cool J released his 14th studio album, Authentic, in April.
Sunday’s concert was promoted by Nederlander Concerts.
