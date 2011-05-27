Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:36 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye to Speak in Santa Barbara

Southern California Institute of Law marking its 25th anniversary

By Desmond O’Neill for the Southern California Institute of Law | May 27, 2011 | 2:41 p.m.

The Honorable Tani Cantil-Sakauye, chief justice of the California Supreme Court, will be the featured speaker at the graduation ceremonies of the Southern California Institute of Law, at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at The Granada, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

This year the institute, accredited by the State Bar of California, will be celebrating 25 years since it was founded in 1986. There will be 20 graduating students this year.

The law school, with campuses in Santa Barbara and Ventura, has nearly 300 alumni, and many of its graduates and alumni attorneys, who include a large cross-section of minorities, women, single-parents, business owners and professionals, have gone on to the practice of law or work in government, business or education.

Desmond O’Neill is the vice dean of the Santa Barbara campus and Dr. Stanislaus Pulle is dean of the school. The tuition at the law school is the lowest among all State Bar accredited law schools, and as Pulle says, “allows students to graduate debt-free” and helps “broaden access to legal education” as part of the law school’s mission.

Those wishing to attend the graduation will be freely admitted. No ticket is necessary. Those wishing to attend the graduation dinner at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara may purchase tickets by calling 805.963.4654 in Santa Barbara or 805.644.2327 in Ventura.

Desmond O'Neill is vice dean of the Santa Barbara campus of the Southern California Institute of Law.

 
