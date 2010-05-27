Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: First-Time Homebuyers Should Resist Second Thoughts

With affordability so high and interest rates so low, now's the time to make your move

By Elaine Abercrombie | May 27, 2010 | 9:52 p.m.

First-time buyers — excited to find a good deal, afraid of overextending themselves, confused by all the conflicting reports about real estate. Well, that might describe any or all buyers right now, but those making their very first purchase may feel slightly elevated levels of all these emotions. It helps to have someone offer you some guidance.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

Don’t be afraid to make your move now, regardless of what you’ve been hearing about the market. With affordability so high, you’ll find a flurry of activity out there, so you’re not alone in making the right decision to begin your home search.

Just try not to exercise excessive caution, or you may suffer what has been termed “paralysis by analysis.”

Your dedicated Realtor will present you with all the facts and figures you need, and help you interpret the data so that you can make a sound choice.

Now is not the time to vacillate about whether prices or interest rates will still drop. There is nowhere to go now but up. If rates rise to 7.5 percent (still historically low), the home’s price would have to be reduced nearly 20 percent to offset the difference in monthly payments.

Set aside your uncertainties. Chat with a Realtor who can help you determine your financial footing, and show you an inventory of well-suited homes matched to your particular goals.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 