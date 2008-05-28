Laguna Cottages Elects New Board Members

Martha Saatjian, Sheryl Kelly and Lynn Chou have been elected to the Board of Directors of the nonprofit Laguna Cottages for Seniors.
Saatjian is a retired special education teacher and has been a resident of Santa Barbara for 19 years. She has served on the Storyteller Board for 13 years.
Kelly has been a Santa Barbara resident since 1993 and has served with several charitable organizations. She operates a local business.
Chou is a local businesswoman, acupuncturist and chiropractor. She and her husband, Andy, have been longtime supporters of Laguna Cottages.
Chou will serve as secretary. Other officers are Linda Hughes, president; Barbara Greene, vice president; and Joann Rodrigue and Marilyn VanDonge, co-treasurers.
Laguna Cottages for Seniors has provided low-cost housing for community seniors since 1945. Its 55 cottages and apartments are located at the corner of Laguna and De La Guerra streets. The newest apartments, designed by Naylor & Thompson, are at 818 Garden St.
Beebe Longstreet represents Laguna Cottages for Seniors.