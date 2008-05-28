Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 6:34 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Cottages Elects New Board Members

Lynn Chou, Sheryl Kelly and Martha Saatjian will serve the nonprofit housing organization.

By Beebe Longstreet | May 28, 2008 | 6:41 p.m.
image
Lynn Chou, left, Sheryl Kelly and Martha Saatjian have been elected to the Board of Directors of the nonprofit Laguna Cottages for Seniors. (Laguna Cottages for Seniors photo)

Martha Saatjian, Sheryl Kelly and Lynn Chou have been elected to the Board of Directors of the nonprofit Laguna Cottages for Seniors.

Saatjian is a retired special education teacher and has been a resident of Santa Barbara for 19 years. She has served on the Storyteller Board for 13 years.

Kelly has been a Santa Barbara resident since 1993 and has served with several charitable organizations. She operates a local business.

Chou is a local businesswoman, acupuncturist and chiropractor. She and her husband, Andy, have been longtime supporters of Laguna Cottages.

Chou will serve as secretary. Other officers are Linda Hughes, president; Barbara Greene, vice president; and Joann Rodrigue and Marilyn VanDonge, co-treasurers.

Laguna Cottages for Seniors has provided low-cost housing for community seniors since 1945. Its 55 cottages and apartments are located at the corner of Laguna and De La Guerra streets. The newest apartments, designed by Naylor & Thompson, are at 818 Garden St.

Beebe Longstreet represents Laguna Cottages for Seniors.

