Waller Park’s Lower Pond Undergoes Pump Repairs

Duck-feeding fans still will be able to enjoy outings with their feathered friends at Santa Barbara County’s Waller Park in Santa Maria, even though repairs to water pumps mean both human and winged visitors will notice a significant drop in the water level at the lower pond.

The lower pond will be partially drained beginning Wednesday and could remain that way for up to two weeks so maintenance crews can access the wet wells where the pumps are located. The upper, larger pond will remain full.

Circulating pumps, which cycle water from the lower pond to the upper pond, have failed and must be repaired. The water level in the lower pond will be taken down as little as possible and fish in the pond will be relocated to the upper pond only if necessary. Park officials anticipate that ducks and other water birds naturally will migrate to the nearby upper pond.

If the pumps must be replaced instead of repaired, however, it might take up to 90 days to receive and install new pumps. If this happens, the lower pond would be filled again, but the fountain would not be functional until the new pumps are installed.

Parks Department crews will be posting signs around the ponds at Waller Park to notify visitors of the situation.

William Boyer is communications director for Santa Barbara County’s Parks Department.