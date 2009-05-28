Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:01 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Community Invited to Help Repair Fire-Damaged Hiking Trails

Several popular hiking trails sustained severe damage during the Jesusita Fire

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | May 28, 2009 | 4:46 p.m.

Members of the community are invited to help repair Santa Barbara’s “front country” hiking trails that were badly damaged in the Jesusita Fire in early May.

On Saturday, June 13, the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara and the U.S. Forest Service will be assisted by the Multiuse Trails Coalition (MTC), as well as other local trail organizations, in an effort to make the popular hiking trails passable once again, said Dave Everett of the MTC.

“The success of this event will rely greatly on the turnout from the public,” so everyone is invited to spread the word, he said.

“We have already done some work ourselves on the trails, as can be seen on our blog, but there is so much more to do,” Everett said.

According to Santa Barbara County’s Web site, the trails closed in the fire’s wake are Jesusita Trail, Tunnel Road Trail and Rattlesnake Canyon Trail. The trails’ current conditions make them unsafe for the hiking public, and they will remain closed until further notice.

For more information on the event, and the work that’s been made so far, visit www.multiuse.org and look under the “Latest News” section.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 