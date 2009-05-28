Community Invited to Help Repair Fire-Damaged Hiking Trails

Members of the community are invited to help repair Santa Barbara’s “front country” hiking trails that were badly damaged in the Jesusita Fire in early May.

On Saturday, June 13, the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara and the U.S. Forest Service will be assisted by the Multiuse Trails Coalition (MTC), as well as other local trail organizations, in an effort to make the popular hiking trails passable once again, said Dave Everett of the MTC.

“The success of this event will rely greatly on the turnout from the public,” so everyone is invited to spread the word, he said.

“We have already done some work ourselves on the trails, as can be seen on our blog, but there is so much more to do,” Everett said.

According to Santa Barbara County’s Web site, the trails closed in the fire’s wake are Jesusita Trail, Tunnel Road Trail and Rattlesnake Canyon Trail. The trails’ current conditions make them unsafe for the hiking public, and they will remain closed until further notice.

For more information on the event, and the work that’s been made so far, visit www.multiuse.org and look under the “Latest News” section.

